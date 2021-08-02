Another Aus state plunges into lockdown

The decision came after the state witnessed an uptick in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brisbane, Aug 2 (IANS) The government of Australia's Queensland state on Monday announced that the current three-day snap lockdown on 11 areas, including the capital city of Brisbane and Gold Coast, will be extended until August 8.

On Monday, Queensland recorded 13 new locally acquired cases, a rise from the nine locally on Sunday.

"It's starting to become clear that the initial lockdown will be insufficient for the outbreak," Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

The state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young warned residents that the outbreak is escalating.

She called for greater testing and urged people to stay home as much as possible.

To support businesses, Queensland announced a Covid-19 Business Support Program, providing a A$5,000 grants to state businesses.

Meanwhile, Sydney remains the epicentre of the latest wave in Australia.

Authorities have pushed citizens to get vaccinated as the state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 207 new locally acquired cases on Monday.

The state also recorded another death, a man in his 90s who received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is the 15th Covid-related death during the current outbreak.

Australia has so far reported 34,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 924 deaths.

