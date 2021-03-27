Another CBI case on Narasapuram MP for Rs 238cr scam

Amaravati, March 27 (IANS) At a time when rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is incessantly lecturing about morals, ethics, integrity and other virtues, another Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case was registered against him for alleged bank forgery scam worth Rs 238 crore.

The CBI has registered cases against Raju and his family members for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct by a public servant.

Acting on a complaint from S. Ravichandran, deputy general manager of the State Bank of India, SAMB in Chennai, the CBI has registered the case.

In his complaint, Ravichandran alleged that nearly a total amount of Rs 238 crore has been stolen from the bank by Raju and other officials from Ind Bharath Power Gencom Ltd.

"A complaint dated March 23 has been received from Ravichandran, DGM, SBI, SAMB, Chennai wherein it has been alleged that the borrowing company, its directors and other unknown persons and public servants conspired and committed the acts of cheating," the FIR mentioned.

According to the first information report (FIR), Raju, Kanumuru Rama Devi, Kanumuru Indira Priyadarshini, Ganta Ambedkar Rajkumar, Dumpala Madhusudhana Reddy, Narayana Prasad Bhagavathula, Ramachandra Iyer Balakrishnan and other unknown persons and public servants have been listed as the accused in the scam.

The accused allegedly indulged in forgery using valuable securities, used forged documents as genuine, engaged in criminal misconduct and cheated the lending bank.

The CBI booked the accused under IPC Sections 120 - B read with 420, 467, 468 and 471 and Sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988.

"As per RBI's master directions on frauds, the complaint shall be lodged with the CBI by the PSU bank with the largest exposure to the account in the consortium. And since Axis Bank, the lead lender being the private bank in the consortium, SBI is filing the complaint," said the SBI DGM in his complaint.

Ravichandran urged the investigation agency to take necessary action against the accused persons as per the provisions of the criminal law.

