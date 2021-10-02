Another civilian attacked by suspected terrorists in Srinagar

This is the second incident of a civilian bring targeted and shot by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Majid Ahmad Gojri was shot dead by terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Suspected terrorists fired upon a civilian at Batmalloo in Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.

Sources said Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo was shot at a close range near his residence. He received gunshot injuries and was moved to the hospital.

Additional police parties have reached the spot.

The area has been cordoned off. Search in the area is going on to nab the attackers.

--IANS

zi/pgh