Another civilian killed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) A non-local vendor was shot dead here on Tuesday by the militants, the police said.

Police said the vendor, who was selling Bhelpuri in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city, was shot dead by militants in the evening.

"The deceased has been identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar in Zadibal. Search in the area is in progress," the police said.