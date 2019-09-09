Another earthquake hits Chamba region on J-K, Himachal border

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir border at around 9:27 pm.

Both the northern hilly states have been witnessing medium intensity earthquakes since morning.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 21:27:37 IST, Lat:33.0 N & Long: 76.0 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Jammu - Kashmir-Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border."



Earlier in the day, two consecutive earthquakes hit Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh at 12:10 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:10:31 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.1 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.

Half an hour later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the same region again at 12:40 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:40:16 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.0 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

