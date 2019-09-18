Another FIR against Azam Khan for forcibly evacuating shop

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): As trouble continues to mount for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, another FIR was filed against him for allegedly forcing a tenant out of a shop here and getting it allotted to his wife Tazeen Fatima.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in the year 2013 when Khan was a minister in the state government.



"Khan, along with some police officers, entered the shop situated on Vikas Bhawan civil lines in Rampur and started throwing things out of the window. When asked, they said that the shop needs to be evacuated because it had to be allotted to Tazeen Fatima," said the FIR filed at Civil Lines police station in Hindi.

The FIR also said that one person named Aalehasan also stole Rs 16,500 from the shop.

"Around Rs 2 lakh worth of property was damaged in the incident and when the victim attempted to seek relief by approaching the police, a false case was registered against him and was arrested," it said.

As many as 80 FIRs are already registered against Khan including several cases of land encroachment by the Varsity. (ANI)

