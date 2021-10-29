Another FIR in Rajasthan for celebrating Pak win in T20 match

He too had updated his status on social media congratulating Pakistan for its win in the T20 World Cup against India on October 24.

Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) A couple of days after a school teacher was arrested and granted bail for celebrating Pakistan's victory in a T20 World Cup match, an FIR has been lodged against a person of Banswara on similar charges.

The FIR was registered on Thursday after one Amit Singh, resident of Kushalgarh, filed a written complaint against Armaan of the same area.

The complaint said that the 'message was going viral since the morning of October 25, from an Instagram account arman.sk90 which has a status "Congratulations" Pakistan'.

The complainant alleged that another message was also going viral on social media which says 'Don't Judge a Book by its cover-Babar Azam', adding that such messages were disturbing the national sentiments and national harmony too.

In Kushalgarh, the Rajasthan Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigations are on, said officials.

Two people have also been booked in Jodhpur for celebrating Pakistan's victory in the same match.

--IANS

arc/shb/dpb