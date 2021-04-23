Another grim record, India reports 3.32L cases and 2,263 deaths

Also, India registered over 2,000 daily deaths for the third consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths of 2,263 on Friday, since the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, taking the cumulative death toll in India to 1,86,920 so far.

Delhi, April 23 (IANS) India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases. A total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data released on Friday.

On Thursday, India had reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases and 2,104 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,40,550 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 31,47,782 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,54,78,420.

Maharashtra - the worst-affected state - on Thursday reported 67,013 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 40.94 lakh.

Delhi recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours - 306 Covid patients died and more than 26,000 cases were logged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cancelled his visit to Bengal for election campaign, will hold high-level meetings to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

--IANS

pd/skp/