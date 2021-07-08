Another guide arrested in exfiltration case in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police in North Kashmir's Baramulla district have arrested another guide during investigation of a case pertaining to ex-filtration, officials said on Thursday.

On July 2, Baramulla Police had foiled an ex-filtration bid in Uri area by arresting four persons including a guide Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri.