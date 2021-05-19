Another MLA from Pilot camp turns vocal against Raj govt

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) A day after a senior MLA belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp in Rajasthan tendered his resignation, another Congress lawmaker, Ved Prakash Solanki, from the same camp turned vocal against the party-led state government, demanding that power should be decentralised and the party workers should be given more opportunities.

The new twist to the political saga in Rajasthan came only a day after senior Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who belonged to the camp of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, sent his resignation to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on Tuesday, creating ripples in the state's political circles.

Solanki belongs to the group of MLAs who under the leadership of Pilot had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in July last year. However, the 19 rebel MLAs were reinducted into the party after senior Congress leaders stepped in to sort out the matter, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the late Ahmed Patel.

Speaking to the media on Wenesday, Solanki said, "Senior MLAs are not being heard in the present government. Hemaram Choudhary has just resigned. A thorough probe should be conducted to find out the why the senior leader and six-time MLA had to step down."

Though Choudhary had sent his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, it is yet to be accepted. The exact reason behind his resignation is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Solanki also urged Choudhary to withdraw his resignation.

Solanki further said that power should be decentralised so that maximum people get opportunities.

"Choudhary is our ideal leader and a messiah for the poor. There is no leader as honest as him in Rajasthan," he added.

Alleging that the bureaucracy is dominating the state government, Solanki said that decentralisation will help give more power to the MLAs which could change this trend.

