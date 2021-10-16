Another Nihang Sikh surrenders in Punjab in Singhu murder case

The local police had to show patience to allow the accused to surrender on his own after paying obeisance and performing rituals in the shrine.

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (IANS) The second accused and a Nihang Sikh, identified as Parminder Singh, in the Singhu border lynching incident, on Saturday surrendered at a gurdwara before the police in Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district in Punjab amidst the presence of a huge sympathizers.

Earlier, he had announced to surrender after paying obeisance at Akal Takht in Amritsar.

Parminder Singh has been named in the murder of Lakhbir Singh, who had allegedly committed sacrilege at the farmers' protest site on Singhu border on the periphery of the national capital on Friday.

His wife accompanying him at the time of surrender told the media the family has no remorse and no regret over the act of her husband.

"It was an act to punish over sacrilege. Whoever indulges in an act of sacrilege, we will treat them in this manner," she added.

Police officials told IANS the accused has been later handed over to Haryana Police for further investigation.

Earlier, another Nihang Sikh, identified as Saravjeet Singh, took the responsibility for the brutal murder and surrendered before Haryana Police. He was produced before a court on Saturday and was remanded to police custody for seven days.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday on the Singhu border dividing Haryana and Delhi when Lakhbir Singh (30), a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, was seen carrying the Sarbloh Granth -- a holy Sikh religious scripture -- by a Nihang Sikh man.

Lakhbir was then accused of desecrating the Sarbloh Granth. The arguments soon turned violent and the man's hand was allegedly chopped off amid the chaos.

--IANS

vg/skp/