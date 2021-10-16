Another non-local carpenter shot dead in J&K's Pulwama (Ld)

Police sources said militants fired at a non-local carpenter, identified as Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, U.P. in Litter village of Pulwama district.

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) After killing a non-local street vendor in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar on Saturday, militants shot dead another non-local carpenter in Pulwama district.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries", sources said adding that security forces have reached the spot to trace the militants.

Earlier on Saturday evening, militants shot dead a non-local street vendor, Arvind Kumar Sah from Bihar near the Eidgah park in Srinagar.

Militants had shot and killed a school principal and a teacher inside a government higher secondary school in the same area on October 7.

Two days before that incident, a famous pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a Bihari street vendor and a taxi driver were killed by militants in a series of attacks on civilians.

