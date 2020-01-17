Another petition filed in SC against Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

A professor Apurba Baruah and two members of 'Sushta Samaj Bikash Chakra' have filed the petition. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde have asked senior advocate Indira Jaising to mention the matter before the Mentioning Registrar.



The petitioners have stated that section 6A of the amended Citizenship Act has shifted cut off date of 1971 to 2014 that violates the 1985 Assam Accord.

Earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Kerala Government have moved the apex court against the new Act that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

