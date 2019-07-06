Another sexual abuse case in Pollachi, 9 held

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): In another case of suspected sexual abuse by a gang in Pollachi, nine people have been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, police said Saturday.

They said the father of the girl had lodged a missing complaint Friday, based on which police started investigation and nabbed a youth, said to be her lover.

On interrogation, he confessed to sexually abusing the girl along with eight of his friends during the last few months, they said.

According to police, the girl, a 10th standard student staying with her grandmother, had developed friendship with a youth in Pollachi, about 35 km from here, a few months ago. As the friendship turned into love, the youth reportedly called the girl to his house Friday. When she did not return, her father lodged a complaint. The girl subsequently returned home after the youth was taken into custody, police said, adding, eight others were also arrested in connection with the case. Just five months ago Pollachi was rocked by a case of 19-year-old girl being abused by a gang which took took nude video of her and blackmailed her. The case triggered statewide outrage and a CBI probe was underway.