Another taxi driver arrested in Pakistan over Afghan envoy's daughter abduction

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Another taxi driver allegedly involved in the kidnapping and assault case of an Afghan envoy in Pakistan's daughter has been arrested in Islamabad on Sunday.



This came a day after Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed said authorities are in touch with one of two taxi drivers whose services the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan utilised on the day she was assaulted, Geo News reported.

The minister said the authorities are in touch with the family but a written statement has yet to be provided on the incident.

Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that the kidnapping case of the Afghanistan ambassador's daughter is expected to be solved within 72 hours, reported The Express Tribune.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Rasheed to ensure that the culprits behind the incident involving the ambassador's daughter are arrested within 48 hours.

Najibullah Alikhil, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan decried being "forced" to share a picture of his daughter late Saturday night after another woman's picture was incorrectly posted to social media after the news of her abduction broke.

In a tweet, the ambassador apologised for sharing his daughter's, Selsela Alikhil, picture but added that he felt compelled to share it after some other woman's picture was posted incorrectly on social media.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

Moreover, Najibullah Alikhil gave an update about her daughter's condition and expressed profound gratitude for the messages of sympathy.

"Yesterday my daughter was kidnapped from Islamabad and beaten heavily, but by Allah blessing escaped. She feels better now. This inhuman attack has been following by the concerned authorities of both countries. I express my profound gratitude for the messages of sympathy," he tweeted. (ANI)

