Another TDP leader joins YSRCP in Andhra

Amaravati, April 8 (IANS) Manthena Anantha Varma, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Bapatla joined the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

Eight more local TDP leaders from Bapatla abandoned TDP led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu in favour of the YSRCP.