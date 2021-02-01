Another TMC lawmaker resigns, likely to join BJP tomorrow

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Another Trinamool Congress legislator from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24-Parganas district Dipak Haldar resigned from the state's ruling formation on Monday, a day ahead of Bharatiya Janata Partys newly inducted leader Suvendu Adhikari's mega rally in the district.

Haldar tendered his resignation by speed post to the Trinamool Congress' state headquarters at Topsia.

Speculation is rife that he might join the BJP at a rally that is scheduled to be held at Baruipur on Tuesday, sources said.

Haldar was known to be a close associate of rebel TMC leader and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay who also defected to BJP in Bengal. The two-time Trinamool lawmaker is from Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

His resignation from the party is seen to be a significant move ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly polls as the BJP is trying to make a dent into Abhishek's vote bank.

