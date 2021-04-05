Another tourist succumbs to Covid in Srinagar

"The 60-year old tourist from Gujarat was admitted to Srinagar's chest diseases hospital on April 2. He was suffering from severe Covid pneumonia. He passed away during the night," the hospital sources said.

Srinagar, April 5 (IANS) A tourist from Gujarat died of the novel coronavirus at a Srinagar hospital, where he was being treated for severe Covid-19 pneumonia, sources said on Monday.

Earlier, another tourist from Pune had been admitted to the hospital after respiratory distress following Covid-19 infection. He also died here last week.

Both the Gujarati tourist and the one from Pune had tested negative at the Srinagar airport upon their arrival.

Sources said a few more tourists are presently admitted in hospitals after they became symptomatic for the virus.

"Of these tourists, those travelling by air had tested negative at the airport, while those who came by road have even not been tested anywhere before they became symptomatic," the sources said.

Alarmed by the increase in positive cases, authorities have closed schools in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

--IANS

sq/ksk/