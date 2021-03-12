Another wet spell likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) Fresh snowfall in mountains and incessant rain in plains occurred in J&K on Friday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast inclement weather up to March 16.

"Widespread moderate to isolated heavy rain/snow in Kashmir, scattered light rain in plains of Jammu. Expect gradual improvement from today evening. Thunderstorm with rain most likely at some places of south Kashmir. More rain/snow is expected to occur on March 14-15 after which dry weather is likely.