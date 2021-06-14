  1. Sify.com
  Ansar al-Islam militant arrested in Bangladesh

Ansar al-Islam militant arrested in Bangladesh

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021, 13:20:09hrs
In the early hours of Monday, a joint team of police and RAB-3 Tikatuli Dhaka arrested the 19-year-old Md. Hasan Mahmud from Lava Madhyapara area.

Bina Rani Das, Additional Superintendent of RAB-3 media told IANS that Mahmud had been posted anti-state, anti-government, provocative, extremist content on social media.

Obtained from his mobile and Facebook account, preliminary evidence of involvement in militancy has been found.

Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused.

--IANS
sumi/ksk/

