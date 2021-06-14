Ansar al-Islam militant arrested in Bangladesh

In the early hours of Monday, a joint team of police and RAB-3 Tikatuli Dhaka arrested the 19-year-old Md. Hasan Mahmud from Lava Madhyapara area.
Bina Rani Das, Additional Superintendent of RAB-3 media told IANS that Mahmud had been posted anti-state, anti-government, provocative, extremist content on social media.
Obtained from his mobile and Facebook account, preliminary evidence of involvement in militancy has been found.
Legal action is being taken against the arrested accused.
