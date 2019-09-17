Answer is no on BRI rethink: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that there would be no rethinking on India's position on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



"BRI rethink, the answer is no," Jaishankar said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the External Affairs Ministry under the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government.

India has time and again highlighted its concerns over the project, which has been labelled as a debt-trap by several leaders across the world.

New Delhi has previously said that no country can accept a project that ignores core concerns on territorial integrity. (ANI)

