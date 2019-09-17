  1. Sify.com
  4. Answer is no on BRI rethink: Jaishankar

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 17, 2019 18:29 hrs

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and EAM S Jaishankar addressing a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that there would be no rethinking on India's position on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).


"BRI rethink, the answer is no," Jaishankar said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the External Affairs Ministry under the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government.
India has time and again highlighted its concerns over the project, which has been labelled as a debt-trap by several leaders across the world.
New Delhi has previously said that no country can accept a project that ignores core concerns on territorial integrity. (ANI)

