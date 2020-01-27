Anti-CAA: Bengal CM wants every student to visit 1K households

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister and state's ruling Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked every member of the party's student wing to visit 1,000 houses to convince the people about the party's stand against the Citizenship Amendment) Act.

"I will urge every student to visit 1,000 houses to convince them on the party's stand against the CAA," Banerjee said at a workshop of the Trinamool Congress Chhattra Parishad.

Banerjee asked the students to immerse themselves in the campaign against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Students have to campaign from house to house, raise the issue while chatting at tea stalls, at stationery shops, restaurants," she said during her speech at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. At the same time, Banerjee took a dig at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh's "chai pe charcha" (mass contact programmes at tea stalls). "Why are they going to tea stalls to campaign in favour of the CAA? Why will one have to go to tea stalls solely for propaganda purpose?" she asked, demanding the BJP led NDA Central government scrap the law. Accusing the BJP of misleading the people, she said: "They should know we are not bonded labourers, but citizens of the country". Banerjee also told the students that she was coming out with a handbook on the state's performance in various sectors. "You collect this handbook so that you are better equipped to take the message of the government and the party to the people". She slammed BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for linking those consuming flattened rice (poha) to Bangladeshi infiltrators. "The country is not made of only one colour. It is a multi-colour nation with diverse religions, linguistic groups. We have to take everybody along. Our soil forbids us from dividing the people," she said. ssp/dpb