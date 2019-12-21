Anti-CAA protest : 6 cases registered, 38 detained in Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of the incidents of violence that erupted here on Friday during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, six cases have been registered while 38 people have been detained.

The police have identified and named as many as 100 people involved in the violence and has taken strict action against them.



"Six cases have been registered, 38 people have been detained. 100 people have been identified and named in FIR, strict action will be taken against violent elements," said Gaurav Grover, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bahraich.

Police claims that the situation is under control and shops are opened.

"Both District Magistrate and I are making rounds to monitor the situation," he said.

Ten people have died in Uttar Pradesh in various incidents of violent protest against the new Citizenship Act.

Two persons died each in Firozabad, Kanpur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Meerut.

Amid the raging protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to maintain peace and do not believe in any rumours. (ANI)

