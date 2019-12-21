Anti-CAA protest: Protestors in Bihar's Munger vandalise public property, police station

Munger (Bihar) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Soon after 'bandh' was called out in Bihar by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against the Citizenship Amendment Act, locals in Munger district on Saturday destroyed local shops during the demonstration and raised slogan denouncing the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In the protest, including local shops, the Kotwali police station area was also vandalised.Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manu Maharaj and a team reached the spot to take stock of the situation.RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the CAA on Saturday."Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he told ANI."In protest against CAA and NRC, the RJD will be leading a Bihar bandh on December 21. On the eve of it, the party carried a torch rally in all districts to give the call for a peaceful protest", Tejashwi tweeted on Friday.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state.On being asked by media about his government's stand on NRC, Kumar said, "What NRC? It will not be implemented in Bihar."The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)