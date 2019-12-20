Anti-CAA protests: 5 dead in violence in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government's Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Friday said that five people have lost their lives in the violence during protests over the amended Citizenship Act in the state.

On Friday, clashes between police and mob were witnessed in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly etc.



Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

