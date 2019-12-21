Anti-CAA protests: Curfew to be imposed in Assam's Tinsukia from 8 pm today

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Curfew to be imposed in Tinsukia from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Sunday in view of ongoing anti-CAA protests in several parts of the district.

"Curfew to be imposed in Tinsukia from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Sunday," District Magistrate said.

In Tinsukia, a peaceful rally was taken out against the new law from Chandmari village in the morning. Holding placards against the CAA, the protestors chanted slogans against the government and demanded to take back the act.



As traders also hit the streets against the CAA, most of the shops remained closed here.

Both Center and state governments have been trying to convince people that the act would not do any harm to culture, identity and language of Assamese.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the acts of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and those who were involved in the violence will not be spared.



Sonowal further stated that "Assam will remain with the Assamese people."

"For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring those.



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented.



On Friday, Assam Police had requested citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified or provocative information on social media. (ANI)

