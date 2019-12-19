Anti-CAA protests: SMS, internet services affected in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Telecom operators on Thursday halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests being held in various locations.

SMS and Internet services have been affected for few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, in view of prevailing law and order situation.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in #Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid have been detained by the police.Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday after students and cops were left injured during the clash with police in Jamia Millia Islamia area. The demonstrations have spread to other places including at Seelampur and Jafrabad in the north-eastern part of the city.The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Act, 2019 in the national capital.The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)