Anti-CAA protests a conspiracy against country: Adityanath attacks opposition

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched an attack on the opposition over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that these agitations are not only a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but also a conspiracy against the country.

"The ongoing protest over CAA is not only a protest against the BJP but it is also a conspiracy against the country. This law is for granting citizenship and not for taking away citizenship. The opposition parties are provoking people as they are afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Adityanath in a public meeting organised in support of the CAA at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya ground here."The character of all the opposition parties, including Congress, SP that are supporting anti-India slogans, has been revealed. Under the guise of CAA, chaos is being promoted. Efforts are being made to present this law in a twisted manner," he said.The Chief Minister said that the government has taken stern action against those provoking protestors and causing chaos.Stressing that people have come forward with cheques to pay fines in lieu of damage to government property, he said, "The Constitution of the country gives us fundamental rights so we should also understand the fundamental responsibility. The responsibility is that if the country is being misled, then we have to come forward and make people aware."Adityanath alleged that the opposition supported those who raised "anti-India slogans".Cornering Congress, he said that when there was a terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008, the people of the country wanted action against Pakistan but the then government failed to act."Now when the government is giving Pakistan a befitting reply, then a conspiracy is being hatched against the Modi government," the Chief Minister said.Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)