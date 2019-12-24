Anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Mandi House

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Despite prohibitory orders in place in the heart of the national capital on Tuesday protesters in large numbers gathered outside Mandi House and raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Swaraj Abhiyan Chief Yogendra Yadav and former JNUSU leader Umar Khalid also joined the protest march that began at Mandi House and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar.

Except for sloganeering, the protesters who included students from JNU, Jamia and other institutions, maintained peace. Delhi Police and CRPF personnel were at the scene.

anb-pvn/in