Anti-CAA protests in Hyderabad, other Telangana towns

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Hyderabad and few other towns in Telangana on Friday witnessed protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Hundreds of people joined the protests on a call given by Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind and other organisations. The protests were peaceful.

Immediately after the Friday prayers, people gathered in front of mosques, holding placards and raising slogans against the contentious citizenship law. At some places rallies were organised to demand withdrawal of the controversial legislation.

"India rejects CAA, CAA is anti-democratic, anti-secular and anti-India, India needs law and order not citizenship law, we reject the idea of being other, CAA is regressive," read some of the placards. Major protests in Hyderabad were held near the historic Mecca Masjid in the old city, Golconda Fort, Mehdipatnam and Saeedabad. "We appeal to all justice-loving citizens of our country to reject the CAA, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind will continue to oppose the CAA using all legal and democratic means at its disposal," read the banner displayed at the protests organised by Jamat-e-Islami Hind. A major protest was organised by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) near Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam. Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind organised silent protests in various parts of Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The organisation demanded immediate withdrawal of the legislation. Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, President, Jamiat Ulema, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said their organisation had opposed division of the country on religious lines. He said that another attempt was being made to split the country on similar lines by bringing this legislation. A rally was taken out from Saeedabad to Nalgonda Cross Roads. Local organisations like Tehreek Muslim Shabban and Wahadat-e-Islami had also called for protests. Earlier, the imams in their speeches before the Friday prayers spoke about CAA and explained how it was discriminatory in nature and violated the basic principles of the Indian Constitution. ms/arm