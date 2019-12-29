Anti-CAA protests through 'kolam' in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) In a unique protest method against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) some women drew 'kolams' or 'rangolis' in Besant Nagar locality here on Sunday and also wrote No to CAA, No to NRC and No to NPR.

City police detained six young women in this connection and later released them.

The 'kolams' attracted onlookers in good numbers affecting free flow of traffic.

The police had denied permission to draw such 'kolams' when approached first. However, the group went ahead with their plan and was detained by the police in a community centre for a while before they were released.

Meanwhile, DMK President M.K. Stalin strongly condemned the police action. In a Facebook post, Stalin said this is yet another example of AIADMK government's atrocity that prevents the exercise of fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.