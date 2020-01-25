Anti-CAA resolution by Rajasthan Assembly is murder of democracy, says Gajendra Shekhawat

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Minister and MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the passage of the anti-CAA resolution by Rajasthan Assembly is equivalent to murdering democracy.

"It is equivalent to the murder of democracy. The State Assemblies are going beyond the limited autonomy granted by the Constitution by passing these resolutions. It is a conspiracy to divide the country," said Shekhawat."This is not only condemnable but unacceptable too," he added while speaking to reporters on Saturday.Shekhawat further added, "Only time will tell what action must be taken against such states."Congress-led Rajasthan government on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.Kerala and Punjab have also passed resolutions against the newly amended citizenship law in their respective state assemblies.The citizenship law is facing opposition across the country with some states, including West Bengal refusing to implement the law in their respective states.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)