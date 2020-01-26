Anti-CAA slogans raised at Shah rally, protester beaten up

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) A youth, among a small group who raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's poll rally here on Sunday, was beaten up by people at the rally.

Shah, who was present at that time, directed his security to take the youth to safety.

As the Home Minister was addressing the rally in Babarpur Assembly constituency for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, four-five youths began shouting slogans demanding the rollback of the act. People seized hold of one of the youth and beat him up before Shah's intervention.

In his speech, Shah targeted both the city's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the CAA but "Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and company were opposing it". "They (the opposition) incited and misled the people, buses were burnt, cars were burnt and if these people come back, then Delhi will not be secure," he alleged. Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, he said his party's victory would ensure Delhi remains secure and incidents like the Shaheen Bagh protests are curbed. He said that the BJP and Modi would transform the city, and urged people not to go by the "false promises" of others. hindi-vd