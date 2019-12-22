Anti-CAA stir: 164 FIRs lodged, 879 arrested and 288 cops injured since Dec 10, says UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): As many as 164 FIRs were registered, 879 people arrested and 288 policemen sustained injuries in violence that erupted during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh since December 10.



In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Police said that over 5,300 people were taken into preventive custody and later released for alleged involvement in violent protests.

"As many as 288 police personnel received injuries out which 61 were injured by firearms," the police said.

The police have registered 76 cases and arrested 108 people for sharing and posting objectionable and misleading posts on social media in connection with the law.

"Action has been taken against 15,344 social media posts including 6,612 of Twitter, 8,577 of Facebook and 155 videos on YouTube," it said.

At protest sites, 647 "non-banned bore" (315 bore, 12 bore) arm's shells, 69 live cartridge and 35 illegal pistols were recovered.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people not to take the law into their hands. He directed police to search for people involved in spreading rumours concerning the amended law. (ANI)

