Anti-CAA stir: Chinks appear in opposition's armour

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Chinks have appeared in opposition ranks as they aim to take the anti-Citizenship Act stir to the next level. After Trinamool chief Mamata Banarjee, now BSP supremo has also refused to attend the meeting called by Congress to plan the way forward against the BJP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo tweeted on Monday: "Congress has divided the party in Rajasthan and this is second time they have done so. Attending the joint opposition meeting will not be appropriate."

Though she continued to demand the withdrawal of the CAA.

Arvind Keriwals's Aam Aadmi Party which is fighting the Delhi polls is unlikely to attend the meet, either.

Congress had invited all like-minded parties to attend the meeting to formalise a joint strategy on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), as protests against the new citizenship law continue to spread like wildfires.

The opposition parties will meet at the Parliament annexe here at 2 p.m. later in the day, to chalk out a joint strategy on the CAA and the alleged police brutality against students.

The Congress has sent out invitations to all like-minded parties to join the common platform.

Congress sources said they were confident that all opposition parties would attend. The Samajwadi Party and Congress' new alliance partner Shiv Sena are expected to attend the meeting.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already sought withdrawal of CAA and National Population Register.

The Congress-ruled states are likely to adopt resolution on the issue as CWC has already taken a stand on it.

In a meeting on Saturday, the CWC, after passing a resolution, said: "The Narendra Modi-led central government has unleashed the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of youth and students across the country."

"A concerted attack on the Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialisation of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to the voice and concerns of youth-student have led to spontaneous protests across campuses," it added.

