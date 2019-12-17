Anti-CAA stir: DCP hurt, reinforcements called in

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) A Deputy Commissioner of Police was injured in the clashes that erupted between protesters and the police in east Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday.

According to reports, DCP, Shahadra, Amit Sharma was hit on the head by a stone.

Several others were also injured in the clashes with the police. They have been admitted to the hospital.

With the situation turning worse, the police rushed five additional companies at the spot to help control the situation.

The police used batons and fired tear gas shells as the protesters who threw stones at buses and set fire to vehicles at Zafarabad police station. Several miscreants have been detained by the police. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around noon. People from the area gathered at a prominent crossing for a protest march from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Sources said trouble began when the crowd showed up a little early and was asked to disperse. As the violence spread, entry and exit gates at six metro stations have been shut, according to the Delhi Metro, and traffic has been restricted in the area. hindi-skp/vd