Anti-CAA violence: 46 including ex-IPS officer get notice in UP

Lucknow, Dec 26 (IANS) A notice has been sent to attach the properties of 46 people including a former IPS officer accused of indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.

Police have identified the people on the basis of CCTV footage, after which a notice was sent to them. They include Mohammad Shoaib of Rihai Manch, Congress leader Sadaf Zafar and former IG S.R. Darapuri among others.

This notice has been issued by the district administration on the list of 46 rioters prepared by Hazratganj Police.

According to an estimate, property worth over Rs 3 crore was damaged during the violent demonstrations in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Miscreants are said to have damaged around 35 vehicles in the four police station areas of the capital -- Hazratganj, Kaiserbagh, Thakurganj and Hasanganj -- on December 19. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to compensate the loss caused due to violence by the rioters. After this, the district administration identified the rioters, sent them notices and asked them to reply within a week. If they cannot prove themselves innocent then they will have to pay a fixed amount as compensation to the government. Non-payment of the prescribed amount will attract legal action, including jail. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said "We have started this action following the guidelines of the Supreme Court." He said that the loss is estimated in crores. After assessing the damage, the amount of penalty will be fixed for those who indulged in violence. hindi-pgh/bg