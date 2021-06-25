Anti corruption agency nabs Telangana Police ASI for demanding, accepting bribe

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday held an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police in Gangadhara Police Station of Karimnagar district in Telangana for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.



The accused, Patel Chandra Reddy, was caught accepting the bribe in a trap laid by the agency., officials said.

The complainant Jurru Rajamallu, a resident of Lingampally village of Gangadhara in Karimnagar district offered the bribe to the police officer to "not harass the complainant," who is accused under sections 290 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to alter to sections 290 and 326 of the IPC.

The bribe amount has been seized from the possession of the accused and will be produced before the Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases, Karimnagar. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

