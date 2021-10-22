Anti-corruption officials search premises of AIADMK leader

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Officials of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday carried out search operations at the residences and business premises of those who are considered to be close to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

According to officials, the DVAC officials were conducting the search operation at the residence of R. Elangovan, Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank and his business premises.