Anti-dust campaign: DPCC, Green Marshals to check construction sites in Delhi

"A total of 31 teams, comprising 17 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) engineers and 14 teams of Green Marshals, have been set up for the campaign. They will monitor various construction sites in the national capital to ensure that they're complying with Delhi government's 14-point guidelines," the Minister informed the media after conducting a training session for the DPCC and Green Marshals in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The first phase of the anti-dust campaign will be from October 7 to 29, when 31 teams will be deployed in different parts of the city to keep an eye on construction sites, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The 14-point guidelines introduced in September for both private and government construction agencies in Delhi include setting up of dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, installation of anti-smog guns for more than 20,000 square metre built-up area, anti-dust masks along with arrangements for medical help, investigation and treatment for every construction worker working at the site.

One team each of the DPCC will be positioned in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, Shahdara, south-east and south-west regions and two in north-west, New Delhi, south, north, west and central Delhi, Rai said, adding that one team each of Green Marshals will also be assigned for each district of the national capital.

"Complaints will be registered against those found violating the norms on Green Delhi app, which will be monitored in the green war room. With the help of the departments concerned we will try to resolve the problem. A notice will be sent to the violators. If they fail to provide a clarification within two days, penalties will be levied on them. And finally the DPCC will take action against those who continue to pollute the environment even after paying the fines," the Minister added.

Based on the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines of 2016, these penalties will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs five lakh depending on the size of the plot.

