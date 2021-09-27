Anti-Pakistan groups regrouping in Balochistan

According to Pakistan security officials, it is only a matter of time before they consolidate and strike back, The News reported.

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The anti-Pakistan armed militia groups comprising Baloch nationalists, TTP and ISK-P have escaped into Pakistan following the recent changes in Kabul and are learnt to be regrouping and recruiting in Balochistan.

These officials say certain 'second tier and the masterminds' have been sighted in Iran's Sistan province, bordering Balochistan. "Dr Allah Nazar, Bashir Zeb and Gulzar Shambe using 'forged' Iranian, Afghan travel documents and Tazkara, border passes, have made it to the Iranian province bordering Balochistan," a security official confirmed.

Nearly 200 activists of different Baloch organisations and Daesh/ISK-P cells have been reported in and around Nago hills of Mastung and in Margat in the outskirts of Quetta, the report said.

The BLA militia members in all probability must have joined forces with the militants of a major chief of Dr Allah Nazr faction, Mullah Amin, who with his group of 70-80 armed cadres was holed up in Nagoo Hills, Mastung, the report said. The BLA has robust presence in Kharan, Sibi, Bolan and Mach, besides Turbat and Awaran, and all are under security lens too.

But the 'major' Ameer/mastermind of this group is Maulvi Afghan who is reported in the area and is being pursued.

Mastung for long has been the centre of gravity for both the BLA and Daesh and in fact witnessed high profile security forces operation in June-July. The hilly tracks and scores of tunnels, besides scanty nomadic make shift population make the area an ideal ground for militia.

The militia and even their families find it easy to settle and move around in this area without raising much suspicion. The topography is also ideal in keeping an eye over several kilometres of surrounding area from the 100-150 meter high hills, making any surprise movement by security forces difficult. In the past, BLA and Daesh co-existed in this area, sharing their camps and hideouts, resources "and there is no wonder it is already happening once again," security experts analyse.

According to police intelligence sources, "there is a massive resurgence of TTP in Balochistan which is a worrisome and a bigger challenge. They are also aggressively going ahead with recruitment too."

The fleeing TTP men, led by Ainuzaman Akhunzada, back from Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, are regrouping and recruiting for quite some time now in Zhob and Loralai, even ahead of the August 15 Taliban government installation in Kabul, and preparing to strike with vengeance. The TTP chief, Noorwali Mehsud, made his ambitions known by announcing plans to 'retake' erstwhile tribal region after the US exit and the Afghan Taliban taking charge in Kabul. "The victory of one Muslim was surely helpful to another Muslim," Mehsud said.

Pak security experts consider the TTP nodes as the biggest threat at the moment. Intercepts have convinced the security leadership in Sindh and Balochistan that the reorganizing groups have set sights on Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and Quetta through active and sleeper cells, the report said.

The security and intelligence experts believe that while Quetta appears calm for now but it is on the powder keg, which can go off any time. The activity spike by the ISKP either independently or in tandem with TTP and BSNS can remain a thorn with fresh recruitments and regrouping.

Top sources in Sindh LEAs and police also confirmed several sightings of fleeing militia in Sukkur and Karachi. The Sindh chief minister was informed in the Apex Committee meeting that some of the dacoit gangs holed up in the inaccessible riverine areas of Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur and Sukkur equipped with sophisticated, military grade weapons in Sindh could provide hideouts to militia travelling down from Balochistan owing to past associations.

--IANS

san/skp/