Anti-Sikh Riots Case: SC asks CBI to ascertain medical condition of Sajjan Kumar over bail request

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the probe agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to find out and ascertain the medical (health) condition of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict and former Congress leader and ex-MP, Sajjan Kumar, who sought immediate interim bail on "worsening health grounds". The apex court asked the CBI, to file an affidavit by September 6.



Sajjan Kumar, who is at present undergoing life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate interim bail due to his "worsening health condition".

"The CBI to file its reply by September 6, on the petition filed by the appellant (convict)," a two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy said.

The 75-year-old former Congress leader was convicted to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and was the main accused in the case.

Kumar in his bail application had contended before the apex court that he has been in jail since December 2018 and had lost almost around 8-10 kilograms since then.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, raised the health issues of his client before the court and said that his client's bail application is still pending. Singh pleaded to the Court that Kumar "should he immediately be released from jail due to his worsening health conditions."

Sajjan Kumar had moved the apex court many a time seeking bail on health grounds, but the court had rejected his petitions almost all the time, they came up for hearing. (ANI)

