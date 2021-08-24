Anti-Taliban resistance has chance of holding Panjshir Valley: Ex-Russian official

Moscow [Russia], August 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Resistance fighters in the Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan stand a chance of defending this strategic location against the Taliban, a former Russian emergency official told Sputnik in an interview.



The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

"It does provide a solid foothold. You can send humanitarian aid there and give (the resistance) some medical support. It can naturally serve as a strong point that ex-government forces could defend," Yuri Brazhnikov, who led Russian humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan from 2001-2002, said.

The Taliban have been pulling forces to surround the valley after taking control of the capital more than a week ago. Foreign powers are meanwhile hurrying to evacuate their nationals and Afghans who helped them before the deadline for troop withdrawal. (ANI/Sputnik)

