Anti-terror conference to be held at Delhi Police Headquarters tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): An anti-terror conference will be held at Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday to discuss the new models and threats of terrorism, informed sources on Thursday.



Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana who has recently returned from Mumbai to Delhi will be part of the conference, the sources informed.

State Anti Terror Squad (ATS) officers and senior officers of intelligence agencies will also be involved, as per the sources.

Few officials will join via video conferencing as well. (ANI)

