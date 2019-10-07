Anti-terror exercises conducted under India-Kazakhstan joint annual military exercise at Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): On the fifth day of the India-Kazakhstan joint annual military exercise 'KAZIND 2019' here on Monday, soldiers took part in anti-terror exercises and undertook various types of training including helicopter slithering, emplaning, deplaning etc.

Troops of India and Kazakhstan are carrying out counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency drills in annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 being held here. Raid drills on mock hideouts were also conducted.The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and mountainous terrain. The exercise named KAZIND 2019 can be termed as a facade of long-standing strategic ties between India and Kazakhstan."In the joint exercise, we are doing anti-terror exercises. I thank Indian side for this joint exercise," said a Kazakhstan military official.As part of the exercise important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations are conducted. Both the armies are also sharing their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations whenever the need arises. (ANI)