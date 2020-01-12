Anti-US protest in Delhi over killing of Soleimani

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of people here on Sunday held a protest against the United States over the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad early this month.

Holing anti-US posters and Indian flags, protestors marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. The demonstrations also carried a banner 'Go down with USA' written in English and Urdu.



Soleimani, the chief of Iranian elite Quds force, was killed on January 03 near the Baghdad International Airport in an airstrike launched by the United States. Washington's action skyrocketed tensions in the middle eastern region as Iran on January 9 fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting United States troops.

Earlier this week, an anti-US protest was also held near the United States embassy.

Soleimani's killing had earlier triggered protests in Shia dominated Kargil in Ladakh UT, and Budgam in central Kashmir. (ANI)

