Antibodies against COVID-19 detected in 56.13 pc population in Delhi's 5th Sero survey: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population.



In a tweet, Jain said, "In the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, antibodies have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population. This was the largest survey being done by the Delhi Government."

"Delhi has largely won over COVID-19, though we should continue to practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the tweed added.

In a press conference, the Health Minister advised everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines properly instead of discussing herd immunity details.

Satyendar Jain said, "Sero Survey shows about 56 per cent of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly."

Professor (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, DG of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier informed in September 2020, "Sero Survey tells us about the prevalence or trend of the pandemic in a particular area. One Sero survey alone will not be enough. The National Sero Survey which was conducted in April-May is being repeated now after three months."

Meanwhile, India reported 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 13,423 discharges, and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

