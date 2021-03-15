Antilia Bomb Scare case: NIA investigating if person in CCTV grab is Sachin Waze

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): After a CCTV grab showed a person walking near Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night an explosive-laden vehicle was found, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is investigating whether that person is Sachin Waze, the Assistant Police Inspector who was initially investigating the case.



According to NIA sources, a person in Personal protective equipment was seen near Ambani's residence Antilia.

"The NIA is probing if Sachin Waze was present on the spot near Antilia where the Scorpio was abandoned. His alibi and CCTV footage is being investigated," sources said.

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiren was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Waze was sent to NIA custody till March 25, on Sunday. He had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. (ANI)

