Antilia bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case.



The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

On April 15, Waze was produced before a special NIA court that sent him to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)