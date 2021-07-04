Antonov An-2 plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], July 4 (ANI): The Antonov An-2 plane crashed near Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda city on Sunday during an emergency landing, confirmed a government agency.



TASS reported citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan that there were two pilots on board. Both of them are alive.

"On July 4, at about 7.00, 12 km from the village of Karaultobe in the city of Kyzylorda, an An-2 plane crashed while processing rice fields. A few kilometers after takeoff due to technical malfunctions during an emergency landing, the plane crashed on the field. There were two pilots on board, born in 1954 and 1967. They were taken to the hospital," the official statement said.

According to preliminary data, the condition of the pilots is assessed as satisfactory. According to data from open sources, a total of 290 An-2 aircraft are operated in Kazakhstan. (ANI)

